Behind each of these numbers is a child, and it is imperative that the Government take decisive action. In February 2026, the Government set out its plans to renew foster care. One of the principal challenges is that only 5 percent of people who apply complete the process. The Government pledged £88 million to overhaul the fostering system and create 10,000 more places for vulnerable children in England by cutting red tape and relaxing rules, such as making it easier for full-time workers to become foster carers. I welcome these measures and will be monitoring progress closely.