A number of participants raised the issue of the use of average indices. How the problems of some communities are masked by more affluent neighbours. Sir Chris was quite clear we should push for more granular data. Use more detailed information for smaller communities to highlight where help and support is needed. We already do this where money is devolved to a district level like the Household Support Fund now replaced by the Crisis and Resilience Fund. Local councils know their communities best and where to direct these resources. The problem we have is many grants including the financial settlement from government, are based on large populations and averages which allows the most vulnerable to slip though.