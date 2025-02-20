As is often well advised, I will get my excuses in first. The back hedge to our garden is well established blackthorn, which I have supplemented with both red and green leaved hazel, a hawthorn, and an oak tree in the corner. I won’t mention the fuchsia magellanica from South America, but the bees do love it. Down one side of the garden we planted the top of the Devon bank with hawthorn and holly, adding a damson sapling. Down the other side of the garden is a very high stone wall, the remnant of an ancient barn, and it is often adorned with masses of ivy, either in flower or in fruit. Our front hedge, however, is much less native. It is made up of a variety of quite closely planted camellias from China and Japan. What is interesting is that some of the camellias are very attractive to our native insects and, as a result, they attract the almost constant attention of blue tits and chiffchaffs. Others attract much less. As seems to be a general rule, the more exotic the blooms, the fewer the insects. In addition, over the past few years, I have tried to change our small rear lawn into a miniature wild-flower meadow, sadly with very limited success.