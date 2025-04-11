Phil had already captured several moths found close to the trap. Handing the little see-through pots around, he told the children their names: Oak Beauty, Early Thorn, Hebrew Character and March Moth. Gordon encouraged the children to think of their own names to describe the moths, prompting one of the boys to list Chicken Wings and Cheeseburger as his preferred options! Some of the girls agreed that Dry Leaf was a much better descriptive name for the Early Thorn as that is exactly what it resembles. Unzipping the trap and carefully extracting the egg box cartons inside, we added Small Quaker, Common Quaker and Knotgrass to our moth list, the children fascinated to see each different species. Finally, we gathered along the hedgerow and carefully released our captives. Then it was off to Ham Farmhouse where owners and great WAL supporters, Peet and Carl, had refreshments waiting for us in the garden. This was definitely a highlight of the morning, with home-pressed apple juice, Peet’s delicious cakes and some perfect grassy slopes for the children to roll down and play on.