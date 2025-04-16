This is a disadvantage as production in a blast furnace cannot be reduced in response to lower steel prices, resulting in British Steel’s Scunthorpe furnaces running at a loss. Steelmaking in the UK has been in long-term decline due to its use of older technology and high energy costs. Even the proposed coalmine in Cumbria could not have helped; British Steel reported that the sulphur content of its coking coal is too high for use in blast furnaces.