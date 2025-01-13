A staggering 74% of England’s inshore Marine Protected Areas still permit bottom trawling and dredging. This also contributes to climate change as when the seabed is dredged, huge quantities of stored carbon are released into the atmosphere. Off the Cornish coast, the Southwest Deeps (East) MPA stores an estimated 1.67 megatons of carbon, the equivalent to over 1 million return flights from London to Sydney, yet it still has no formal protection from bottom trawling.