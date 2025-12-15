We’re making the improvements but there’s still a long way to go. We are also having to deal with the legacy issues that years of failure has left us with. I apologize again to those families caught up in a system that has not worked. We need to help and support those that need it and make sure we never find ourselves in this position again. Investing in our children is the right thing to do. Not only for our vulnerable children and their families but across the board. The more we spend on young children and their families, prevention and early intervention, the better and brighter all our futures will be. Government talks a lot about investment and growth, and they go hand in hand. If I had an ask, it would be we invest in our children. I appreciate we wouldn’t see the benefits for at least a decade, but we desperately need more medium and long-term thinking if we are to compete in the global market.