On arrival at Kingsbridge, Starlord was sedated so that the team could properly assess the extent of the damage. After his tail was clipped, the injury was revealed to be far more severe than it first appeared. The tip showed a full 360-degree wound with infection encircling the entire superficial layer of skin. Thorough cleaning, wound management, and a secure bandage were the first steps in his treatment, followed by a course of oral medications to address pain and infection.