A big thank you goes to Devon and Cornwall Police for their time and engagement with the children.Reception Class had their own adventure with a visit to Dart RNLI. The children spent the morning with the crew, learning about the importance of the RNLI, the types of rescues they conduct, and when to call for help. The children even had the chance to dress up as crew members, ride in the lifeboat, and sit in the tractor named Thomas.