Especially now Spring is here, we have all the benefits of our stunning natural environment. Sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the world outside, we live in an oasis of calmness. As a politician, I see this good fortune, not as an excuse for complacency, but an opportunity. It is a sense of responsibility to not only work as hard as I can for our communities, but also to strive to find solutions, in my own small way, to the bigger issues we face. I suppose, like most of us, I just want to leave things better than they were before.