Over this last winter, we focussed on cutting back scrub and saplings in areas which were previously open grassland, supporting many special species. Even mustering all the enthusiasm and energy in our little group of mainly retired volunteers, there was only so much we could do on such a large area so a group of contractors was brought in to wield brush-cutters and strimmers in the top two fields. This made a big difference however, one of the principles for encouraging wildflower biodiversity in conservation grassland is to remove as much of the cut material as possible. This not only prevents smothering but also reduces nutrients enriching the ground as the cut vegetation rots down. That might sound counterintuitive when we put a lot of effort into fertilising our garden flower beds but in nature, nutrient-enrichment allows competitive species like tussock and patch-forming grasses to get the upper hand, crowding out sensitive wildflower species which take longer and need more open space around them to establish. Heath Lobelia, in particular, has been seen to thrive after winter grazing has broken down the litter layer and exposed plenty of bare earth. Similarly, many species of orchid struggle when blanketed by thick vegetation so we were hopeful that our efforts might bear fruit for them too.