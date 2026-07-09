Young people in and around Totnes are being asked to help shape the area’s future through a new survey focusing on housing, the environment and local opportunities.
South Hams District Council has launched a survey for 16 to 24-year-olds living in Totnes and Dartington as part of work to develop a Community Economic Plan.
The questionnaire asks young people about life in the town, how they spend their free time, their views on housing and the environment, and whether they feel there are enough opportunities available locally.
The survey was developed over the past eight months with sixth form students from King Edward VI Community College, who helped design the questions to ensure they reflected issues affecting younger residents.
The council said responses would help identify projects aimed at young people and inform the Community Economic Plan, which is intended to guide future economic development in Totnes.
The work follows a wider consultation with local businesses, which received 174 responses.
Key themes raised by businesses included the need for stronger business support, improved networking and training opportunities, better digital connectivity, enhanced business waste and recycling services, and improved walking, wheeling and cycling links to support a more sustainable local economy.
South Hams District Council's Executive Member for Economic Development, Councillor John Birch, said it was important that younger people had a say in decisions affecting the town's future.
He said: "The future of Totnes should be shaped by the people who live, study and work here, and that must include younger voices.
"This survey gives 16 to 24-year-olds a direct way to tell us what matters to them, from the places they use and the activities they want, to the opportunities they hope to see locally in the years ahead."
Mr Birch thanked students at King Edward VI Community College for helping to develop the survey and encouraging others to take part.
The survey is open until 8 August and available at: https://youngtotnes.commonplace.is
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