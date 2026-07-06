An Environment Agency investigation into a Devon waste dumping site has concluded after four successful convictions for waste dumping.
Waste carrier Stephen White, 66, of Broadhempston, Totnes, is the latest to be fined for his role in depositing waste on land at the site near Kingsteignton.
The Environment Agency said between June 2019 and October 2021, White deposited an estimated 450 to 588 tonnes of waste at the site.
White was charged with depositing waste illegally and was told to pay £11,741, including a fine of £1,292. He was also told to pay £7,650 in financial benefit, the Environment Agency’s costs, and a victim surcharge.
The Environment Agency investigation into the site led to the jailing of the landowner, Christopher Garrett, in 2024, and the fining of waste carriers DTM Grab Hire and David Gorton earlier this year.
Investigators discovered thousands of tonnes of mixed construction and demolition waste at the premises.
It is estimated that it would cost at least £2.5 million to remediate the site.
Registered waste carriers have a duty of care to ensure that they know where they are sending their waste and take steps to ensure that their waste is handled by licensed sites.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “This has been a complex operation with multiple defendants, but we are pleased to have now concluded with four successful prosecutions.
“This action shows that waste criminals will not get away with dumping, and we will take enforcement action against anyone who transports, disposes or stores waste illegally.”
According to statistics from gov.uk local authorities dealt with 1.26 million fly-tipping incidents in 2024/25, a 9 per cent increase on the previous year, while incidents involving construction, demolition and excavation waste rose by 12 per cent to around 70,000 cases.
The Environment Agency is urging anyone who suspects illegal waste activity to report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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