A man accused of raping a teenager in Totnes has been sent to the Crown Court for trial.
Lukasz Gaudyn, 41, appeared before Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court on June 18, charged with the alleged rape of a female in Totnes in November 2024.
Gaudyn was remanded on conditional bail and is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on July 20, 2026.
As part of his bail conditions, he must not contact, directly or indirectly, the complainant or any witnesses.
He is also prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with any child under the age of 18 unless the contact is supervised and agreed in advance by social services.
The court said the conditions were imposed to prevent further offending.
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