As part of award-winning housebuilder Baker Estates' 10th anniversary celebrations, ten Year 6 pupils from Stoke Fleming Primary School were given a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s flagship development, Little Cotton Farm, in Dartmouth.
The visit was hosted by Site Manager Steve Hobden, who led the pupils on a guided site tour, introducing them to key aspects of housebuilding, with a strong emphasis on health and safety and the importance of building much-needed new homes for communities.
The children also had the opportunity to explore the stunning five-bedroom and three-bedroom show homes, experiencing firsthand what modern, energy-efficient housing looks like.
Little Cotton Farm is one of the most significant residential developments in Dartmouth in recent years. Started by Baker Estates in 2021, the scheme offers a collection of two to five-bedroom homes, including affordable housing, set within an attractive and well-planned environment.
Annie Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Baker Estates, commented: “We were delighted to welcome the pupils from Stoke Fleming Primary to Little Cotton Farm. It’s so important to engage young people in how communities are shaped and the role of construction in everyday life. They asked brilliant questions and showed a real interest in the site and the homes we’re building.”
The visit was also warmly welcomed by the school. Head Teacher of Stoke Fleming Primary School, Christopher Harrison, said:
“The children had a fantastic visit to Little Cotton Farm which gave them valuable insight into the world of construction, health and safety, and why new homes are important to our town.”
Baker Estates is building 416 new homes at Little Cotton Farm, as well as providing six and a half acres of employment land and a further six acres of public open space. The company is contributing to the sustainability of Dartmouth, providing a balanced housing mix: 30% of the new properties are affordable and are being made available to local households in housing need.
