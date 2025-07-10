Holidaymakers Cynthia Conway and Andy Booth, staying at Norton Park Holiday Chalets in Dartmouth, faced an unexpected water outage early this morning, but they’re making the best of it during their five-day break.
Cynthia said: “We're here on holiday here for five days. We've had a lovely, lovely holiday. It’s been really, really nice and we're very happy with our accommodation.”
The couple discovered the problem around 6.30am when they tried to make a cup of tea. Cynthia explained: “Well, we tried to make a cup of tea this morning about half past six and no water. The lady that owns the chalet kindly came when we phoned her and she brought us some water up. So, yes, that was fine and we've been managing ever since. But it’s still off at the moment.”
Andy added that the outage seemed to be affecting the wider Dartmouth area and said they hadn’t seen any utility crews yet. “No, not at the moment,” Cynthia confirmed.
The issue appeared to have started overnight, with Cynthia recalling having a shower at 11pm with no problems. Despite the inconvenience, Cynthia and Andy remained upbeat saying: “These things happen with water, unfortunately.”
A South West Water spokesperson said: “We are investigating ongoing water issues in the Dartmouth area. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing and thank customers for their understanding.”
South West Water has yet to confirm when supplies will be restored.
