Pupils and staff across Education South West (ESW) schools are all smiles after receiving their Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) results.
Pupils in Year 6 complete Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) at the end of their primary education.
These national tests assess key areas of the curriculum, including English grammar, punctuation and spelling, reading, and mathematics.
Designed to gauge individual progress and highlight where further support may be beneficial, SATs also provide valuable insights into school performance and contribute to national education benchmarks
Dartmouth Academy showed brilliant improvement with 70 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standards this year, up from 51.9 per cent last year.
This year nationally 62 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing, and mathematics combined, so ESW schools are streaking ahead.
72.7 per cent of pupils at Stoke Fleming Primary School met the required standard.
At Education South West, they believe that education should empower every child to thrive.
Their schools work together to deliver high standards, rich experiences, and a strong sense of community. With a shared commitment to collaboration, excellence and opportunity for all, they aim to nurture not just successful learners, but confident, compassionate citizens of the future.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"These results are a testament to the relentless hard work of our pupils, the dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support of our families. I’m incredibly proud of what our schools have achieved, not just in academic outcomes, but in the confidence and resilience our young people are building every day."
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College.
All their schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.