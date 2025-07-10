Residents in parts of Dartmouth, Halwell and Coombe were left without water or experienced low pressure this morning (Thursday, July 10) following a disruption to South West Water supplies.
The issue is affecting customers in the TQ6, TQ7 and TQ9 postcodes.
According to an update on the South West Water website: “Some customers in the TQ6, TQ7 and TQ9 may experience lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply. Our team are investigating, and we will provide an update as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Dartmouth Town Council has reported that residents at Little Cotton Farm and Norton Park have also been affected.
A spokesperson for South West Water said: “We are investigating ongoing water issues in the Dartmouth area. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing and thank customers for their understanding.”
More updates to follow.
