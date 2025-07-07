Rowcroft Hospice is excited to announce the launch of its new house clearance service, providing a compassionate, reliable and hassle-free solution to clear out properties in Torbay, Teignbridge and the South Hams, while simultaneously supporting the hospice’s essential services for those in need of end-of-life care.
Inspired by the success of similar initiatives by other charities across the region, Rowcroft aims to capitalise on this market opportunity in South Devon.
The new service complements Rowcroft’s existing furniture collection service, with the goal of raising valuable funds to enable the hospice to continue delivering its specialist care to local families.
Householders from across the district can now book to use the professional house clearance service and any re-sellable goods will be redistributed to the charity’s shops to raise funds for Rowcroft.
Each property and its contents will be individually assessed for free, and the customer will be provided with a no obligation quote that is tailored to their specific requirements.
The service’s comprehensive solution includes packing, removing the contents of a property and basic, post-clearance cleaning.
The service is available for properties of all sizes - from small apartments to large estates.
Rowcroft’s Director of Retail Caroline Wannell said:
“This exciting new venture will help our local community to clear out their homes while raising crucial funds for the hospice.
“Whatever the reason for the house clearance - whether it’s due to a bereavement, divorce or preparing a home for sale - we understand how emotional and challenging the process can be. In line with the hospice’s compassionate values, our dedicated team will work in a sensitive and respectful manner, helping to make it as stress-free as possible.”
To find out more about Rowcroft’s new house clearance service, or to request a free, no obligation quote, visit: rowcrofthospice.org.uk/house-clearance or telephone: 01803 557507 / 01803 416335.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.