On Saturday September 13 The Watermark will be hosting a Wellbeing Fair from 9am to 1pm.
Meet a selection of representatives promoting health, wellbeing and services within our community.
There will be space for demonstrations and opportunity to chat with different organisations and gain advice.
Entry is free to public.
Health is a positive state of physical, mental, and social wellbeing, not just the absence of disease, according to the World Health Organisation.
Factors contributing to health and wellbeing include a healthy lifestyle, strong social connections, positive psychological states, and engagement in meaningful activities.
There may still be an opportunity to run a stall, subject to availability, please contact Lesley on 01752 892220
