New figures published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Thursday, January 29, show that uptake of the HPV vaccine across the South West remains higher than England overall in every school year measured.
Despite this, around one in four eligible pupils – an estimated 55,595 young people – have not received the jab, which protects against cervical cancer and several other cancers affecting both men and women.
Among Year 10 pupils, 78.0 per cent of girls and 73.8 per cent of boys in the South West have been vaccinated, compared with national averages of 75.5 per cent and 70.5 per cent respectively.
In Year 8, uptake stood at 73.7 per cent for girls and 68.5 per cent for boys, again higher than England as a whole.
Health officials say the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt, with vaccination rates still well below pre-pandemic levels of around 90 per cent.
Dr Alasdair Wood, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said the HPV vaccine was “one of the most effective cancer-preventing vaccines available”, adding that “around one in four young people in the South West are still leaving school unprotected”.
Dr Matthew Dominey, NHS England South West’s Screening and Immunisation Lead, said HPV vaccination was key to the ambition of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040, stressing that the vaccine also protects against head and neck and penile cancers.
Anyone who missed their HPV vaccine at school can still receive a free catch-up jab through their GP up to their 25th birthday.
Health leaders also reminded women that attending cervical screening remains essential, even if vaccinated.
