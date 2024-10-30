Registration is at 10am and there will be talks by Jill Davies Former CEO, South Hams Community and Voluntary Services on Policies and Procedures that we need to consider for our volunteers, Lee Tozer Partnership Manager, Department of Work and Pensions on The Job Centre and volunteering, Theo Tanser Coordinator for Torbay Timebank and External Relations, Torbay Communities on What is Time Banking: Time Banking in Torbay, Andy Brelsford Support & Development Manager, Volunteer Cornwall on Successful volunteer recruitment and retention, Paul Jordan CEO Vivity Internet Marketing Headlines on Using ChatGPT - how to grab attention, Leila Manion Engagement Manager and Disability Champion, Living Options Devon on Volunteer Recruitment Disability Awareness and Stephen Lodge CEO Oxygen Agency on Getting the most out of social media for volunteering campaigns.