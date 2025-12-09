Police are investigating a road traffic collision in which a woman in her 80s sustained serious injuries in Totnes and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called at around 2pm on Monday December 8 to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Steamer Quay Road, Totnes.
As a result of the collision, an 84-year-old local woman was taken to hospital with life changing injuries.
Steamer Quay Road was closed whilst the scene was examined by specialist forensic collision investigators.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries and have not already been spoken to,
you can contact them via their website at: https://tinyurl.com/4ruaza7m or by calling 101 quoting 342 of 8/12/25.
