The festive spirit has arrived at Selworthy Vets, but this year, their beautiful Christmas tree carries a truly special and touching significance as a "Remembrance Tree."
The veterinary practice has invited clients and the community to hang a decoration on the tree in memory of a cherished pet who is no longer with them, while also raising vital funds for a local wildlife charity.
Christina Carroll, Head Receptionist at Selworthy Vets, shared the inspiration behind the initiative: "This Christmas, as we chose our Christmas tree, we decided to dedicate this special tradition to the sweet memories of our beloved pets who are no longer with us.
“Every bauble we place will remind us all of the joy, love, and laughter they brought into our lives. They may be gone from our sight, but they are forever present in our hearts. We hope that seeing the tree will bring warmth, comfort, and a gentle smile as we remember our beloved pets."
Visitors are welcome to bring a decoration to hang on the tree, with the option to leave it there or take it home afterwards as a cherished keepsake. The practice asks for a minimum £1 donation for each decoration placed.
All donations will go directly to Prickles in a Pickle, a dedicated wildlife rescue sanctuary based in Stoke Fleming. The charity focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured hedgehogs, and the Selworthy Vets team is delighted to support their crucial work.
Ms. Carroll added: "We decided to choose Prickles in a Pickle this year because of the incredible work they are doing.
“They are purely run by volunteers, so we thought we would do something nice to raise money for a local charity, who have helped us out many times over the years."
The Remembrance Tree is currently on display in the Selworthy Vets reception, inviting everyone to pause, remember, and share a festive moment of quiet reflection and community spirit.
