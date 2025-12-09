TAODS much-loved annual pantomime returns this January with a brand-new production of Little Red Riding Hood, written and directed by Gina Tredwell — a Totnes local who has previously written, directed and performed in several TAODS pantomimes.
This year’s cast brings together performers aged 11 to 70, creating a joyful mix of experience, talent and community spirit.
Some are stepping onto the TAODS stage for the very first time; others have grown up in Totnes pantomimes, following in the footsteps of parents who performed before them. Alongside the cast is a dedicated team of musicians, set builders, backstage crew, and enthusiastic helpers who keep the bar and box office running — all contributing to a production that truly belongs to the whole town.
''I'm delighted to be back directing again this year,” says Gina Tredwell. 'I think our pantomimes are very much in the spirit of Totnes - creative, lively, and unique! TAODS productions bring together people of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience, and the result is always something joyful, surprising and above all else, entertaining.
A long-standing cast member, who has performed in Totnes pantomimes for over 30 years, adds:
“It is a delight to take part, as everyone is welcome, no matter if they have any acting experience or not.
In 2026 TAODS will be celebrating its 90th year of producing wonderful musical shows, and the Totnes pantomime has been a highlight of the local calendar.
Little Red Riding Hood proudly continues this tradition.
Audiences can expect all the classic pantomime magic: cheesy jokes, slapstick comedy, a delightful Dame, forest creatures, a sprinkle of enchantment, lively singing and dancing — plus the chance to sing along and catch sweets!
Performances take place in the Totnes Civic Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday 21, Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Saturday 24 January, with a special matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday January 24.
