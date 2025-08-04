MP Caroline Voaden has kicked off her Summer Surgery Tour - visiting nine locations, including Brixham, Stoke Gabriel, and Kingswear on her first day.
Caroline met with several constituents, discussing, among other things, the SEND system and changes to welfare support.
The Surgery Tour will see her visit over 50 communities throughout August.
Constituents wishing to meet Caroline do not need to make an appointment beforehand and can find a full list of locations and times on her website.
Voaden, says: “I’ve been really looking forward to starting my Summer Tour and visiting as many villages as possible across the constituency. Meeting constituents and being able to support them is the best bit of being an MP, and it’s always good to hear about local and personal issues, and finding ways to help.”
