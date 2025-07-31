Devon’s health chiefs say they have learned lessons from the ‘bruising’ controversy around South Devon cardiac care.
One said, “This should never have happened the way it did.”
But protesters plan to keep up the pressure to secure the future of vital services in Torbay and South Devon.
Their original proposal caused a furore across the region, with hundreds of people attending a public meeting in Torquay and MPs and doctors raising fears that the changes could cost lives.
It was originally proposed that a ‘test and learn’ trial could be carried out, which would involve taking some heart attack patients to Exeter rather than Torbay for treatment, adding half an hour to the average journey time.
There were fears that journeys from remote areas such as the South Hams could take even longer, and lives would be put at risk.
At its last meeting in May, the care board withdrew that proposal in the face of fierce public opposition.
Instead, at its July meeting, it considered developing a ‘case for change’, looking at all cardiology services in the county. Over the next 11 months, it says it will talk to doctors and the public to get their views.
Members of the board said that would include talking about ways of trying to prevent heart disease in the first place.
Chief executive Steve Moore said the ‘case for change’ would explain why change was needed, without suggesting which specific changes were required.
He said the issue had caused ‘real passion’ from the public and from concerned cardiologists.
“People are feeling quite bruised by a process that should never have happened in the way it did,” he said.
He said the ‘case for change’ project was much larger than the single issue that sparked the controversy.
“We need to acknowledge that this has been the cause of much concern among the public,” he added. "There are many things to worry about in this life, and we don’t wish to be adding to that.
“Things need to change in the NHS, and we want to be really clear about what ‘good’ looks like, and ask people who have experience of the service how we get there.”
