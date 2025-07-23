The first-ever Totnes Fringe Festival exceeded all expectations, marking a transformative moment for the arts in South Devon.
Organised in record time and powered entirely by donations from local residents and businesses, the festival drew audiences from across the UK and Europe to 67 performances across 11 venues.
In an area that does not have a permanent theatre, and where access to performance has been drastically reduced following Dartington’s withdrawal from its arts and creative programmes, Totnes Fringe Festival proved not only that demand for live, experimental and diverse theatre is thriving, but that the town is ready to become a hub for new companies, bold work, and inclusive cultural access.
Danielle McIlven, Director of Totnes Fringe Festival said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s festival.
“In a time when the arts are facing devastating funding cuts, the resilience, passion, and sheer brilliance of our artists has been nothing short of inspiring.
“This year’s programme proved that independent theatre not only survives — it thrives.
Venues across the town, from pop-up performance spaces to heritage landmarks like Totnes Castle and the Totnes Museum (housed in a Grade I-listed building dating back to 1575), welcomed hundreds of curious, generous, and adventurous audience members, many of whom discovered venues and shows by chance and left as devoted fans.
Tracie Gillies, Events and Programming Director at The Barrel House Ballroom commented: “What an overwhelming success the inaugural Totnes Fringe Festival was!
“It was an absolute honour to work with such a dedicated festival team.
“I have no doubt the Totnes Fringe Festival is going to grow from strength to strength.“
Many artists premiered new work at the festival - “It was the premiere for our show, as well as my first theatre festival in the UK and it was the perfect start,” said a cast member of ‘Be Gay For God’s Sake’ and there were many new pieces created by local artists.
At the heart of the festival was a team of dedicated volunteers, many of whom described the experience as joyful, uplifting, and deeply meaningful.
“Community-led projects like this have a real impact on wellbeing,” said Susie Hudson, Totnes Fringe Festival Producer.
“Working towards a shared goal builds connection, reduces isolation, and boosts confidence. Creativity, purpose, and belonging — it all matters, and it makes a difference.”
Events like Totnes Fringe don’t just entertain — they create space for people to connect, contribute, and thrive. Tony Gee, artist and creator of the Respect Festival which ran for two days at Leechwell Gardens commented:
“I have been a working artist in Totnes for 40 years and have created many big community events.
“I have also seen far fewer events get greater financial support.
“And none have the level of community participation and quality of performance that the Fringe attracted through their collective commitment and expertise.”
Three words to describe the Festival in bringing diverse and excellent theatre to a wide range of venues in Totnes: Community, community, community!”
Plans for Totnes Fringe 2026 are already underway, and the dates booked: July 9 to 12 2026.
For more information visit www.totnesfringe.uk
