Off the wild and wonderful coast of Devon lies a hidden world—an underwater treasure trove that belongs not just to us, but to future generations.
From the mysterious Basking sharks and playful dolphins to delicate Seagrass meadows and rare Pink sea fans, our waters surrounding Devon are home to some of the UK’s most extraordinary marine species.
But this richness of marine life is facing growing challenges.
Pressures from overfishing, climate change, pollution, and increased coastal development are taking a toll on Devon’s delicate marine ecosystems.
These threats are making it harder for the species that make our seas so special to thrive. .
Devon’s seas are alive with wonder.
From dolphins breaching off the coast to starfish clinging to Wembury’s rocky shores, our marine habitats—stretching from the reefs of South Devon to the sea caves of Lundy Island—are vital havens for marine life.
They provide nurseries for fish, support local livelihoods, and play a key role in fighting climate change. Seagrass beds, for instance, store carbon and shelter cuttlefish, seahorses, and young fish and if you're lucky, you might spot a solar powered sea slug or share a moment with a curious Tompot blenny—some of the most curious and inquisitive fish in our local waters.
All are symbols of the wild beauty and richness of Devon’s coast—and all need our protection.
Devon’s waters are home to some of the most fascinating marine life in the UK—but they’re under pressure like never before.
Your donation powers essential work: restoring damaged habitats, protecting threatened species, and building strong evidence to push for real policy change.
Code Blue: Save Devon’s seas had at the time or writing raised £6,639 of an £18,000 goal with less than a month to go.
