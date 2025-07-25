Award-winning housebuilder Baker Estates has renewed its commitment to the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta by signing on as a Platinum Sponsor for the sixth year running.
The company will once again play a key role in supporting the much-loved community event, which will take place from Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30, 2025. Entirely funded through local sponsorships and donations, the regatta is one of the oldest in the country and a highlight of Dartmouth’s calendar.
Baker Estates has been active in the town since launching its Little Cotton Farm development four years ago. Its sponsorship underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to the area and its residents.
Managing Director Ian Baker said: “As a local housebuilder, we are delighted to sponsor once again this historic event, which is such a special date for so many people in Dartmouth.
“As a team, we are very much looking forward to taking part in this year’s Whaler Race, as well as having the opportunity to talk to locals and visitors about our exceptional new homes at Little Cotton Farm.”
Chair of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, Ed Botterill, said: “Dartmouth is a stunning town in South Devon and provides a magnificent backdrop to one of the oldest regattas in the country.
“The event is free to attend, and the committee relies entirely on our amazing sponsors and generous public donations. Baker Estates has once again contributed as a major sponsor. Their financial support, promotional efforts, and even sporting participation are hugely appreciated. We’re extremely grateful for their continued support—it makes a real difference.”
As part of the 2025 celebrations, Baker Estates will host a stand at the regatta packed with activities to mark the company’s 10th birthday. Visitors can expect light-hearted competitions, giveaways and prizes for all ages.
The firm will also be showcasing its award-winning show home, The Mulberry, at Little Cotton Farm. For more information, visit www.bakerestatesltd.co.uk or call 01803 302 515.
