South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has continued her campaign to secure a banking hub in Totnes, this time questioning a Treasury Minister in Parliament on Monday (4 November).
Just days after she called on the Prime Minister to back her campaign — a story reported on page 10 — Ms Voaden asked whether new regulation is needed to help rural areas retain face-to-face banking services.
In her question, the MP noted that while the Financial Conduct Authority is responsible for protecting access to cash, there is no government body overseeing access to face-to-face banking services, meaning these could be lost.
Ms Voaden noted that Lloyds Banking Group will be preventing customers from cashing cheques at Post Offices from January next year.
In response, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, stated that while the government recognises the important role Post Offices play in providing essential banking services, decisions about which services are available to them are made by banks as part of their commercial arrangements.
She went on to say that she looked forward to meeting with Ms Voaden soon to discuss the latter’s campaign to open a banking hub in Totnes.
Since launching her campaign, Ms Voaden’s petition calling on LINK to reconsider their decision that Totnes does not require a banking hub has attracted over 1,200 signatures.
South Devon MP, Caroline Voaden says: “I am looking forward to meeting soon with a Treasury Minister to discuss my campaign to open a banking hub in Totnes. In the meantime, there is still more the Government could be doing to improve access to banking in rural areas, like South Devon.
“When in opposition, Labour welcomed measures to protect cash access, but expressed concerns it didn’t protect face-to-face banking services, nor alternative arrangements like banking hubs. Now, they have the power to change these measures, and I would urge the Chancellor to consider updating regulations to support residents and businesses in rural areas worried about vital services disappearing.”
