You can combine your food scraps with your neighbours or community growing space to make great quality compost.
An engaging and practical workshop aims to inspire and share learning about setting up a food scrap compost creation station.
They will share learning from the Sustainable South Hams Compost Club project, which has supported the establishment of two community food scrap composting stations using Jora tumbling composters (one with neighbours on a street and the other on a community farm).
The workshop will draw on these projects as well as examples from around the UK, to discuss:
Why composting food scraps as a community is important for local food growing and resilience.
Different models of community food scrap composting, including as a street, in community gardens/ farms/ allotments, and as a micro-business.
The process of composting food scraps – getting the balance of air and water.
The site, equipment, set-up logistics, legislation, costs and funding, risk assessments.
Frequently asked questions, including how to set up a group, managing the system, hygiene.
There will be a combination of talks, discussion and looking at/ trying out different food scrap composting systems.
This is for anyone who is interested in building local resilience, support local food growing and bringing the community together in practical activities.
Members of allotment groups, community gardens, Transition Streets, groups of neighbours, or community venues who would like to see local food scrap composting.
Parish, or district councillors who would like to support actions to build community and resilience.
Refreshments will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring a packed lunch and stay on for lunch at the end of the session.
The site is accessible by wheelchairs, although the ground is uneven in parts.
