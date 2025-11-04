New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Creek at Dolphin Shipyard, Galmpton, Brixham; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Janes at Dart Marine Sales, Noss Marina, Bridge Road, Kingswear; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: ROAM Restaurant (Cru Global Ltd.) at Barn C, Lower Well Farm, Stoke Gabriel; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Designs Cafe at Dartington Cider Press Centre, Shinners Bridge, Dartington; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Start Bay Inn at Torcross; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Britannia @ The Beach at The Crab Pot, Beesands; rated on October 3
• Rated 1: Station House at Little Oak, Station Road, South Brent; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Yealm Yacht Club at Ground Floor And First Floor, Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers; rated on October 16
• Rated 4: Dartmouth inn at Warland, Totnes; rated on October 8
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Salcombe Dairy (UK) Ltd at Car Park Strete Gate, Strete Gate, Strete; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 6 Woolwell Shopping Centre, School Drive, Woolwell; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Big Fish Little Fish at 1b Church Street, South Brent; rated on October 2
• Rated 3: Pizza Loca at 23 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 30