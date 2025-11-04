Staff and patients at Catherine House Surgery swapped scrubs for slippers and joined in the fun for a special Pyjama Day and Raffle in aid of Totnes Caring — raising just over £420 for the local charity.
On 23 October, the surgery was transformed into a cheerful sea of pyjamas and onesies as staff, patients, and visitors came together to support the cause. Donation buckets filled up throughout the day, while raffle tickets were sold on thanks to the generosity of local businesses who donated a range of wonderful prizes.
The raffle included treats such as a wine and cheese tasting at Sandridge Barton, Totnes Cinema tickets, a Ticklemore Cheese Shop hamper, and vouchers from Fullers Bakery, Rebecca Furze Jewellery, Love Frankie, and many more local favourites. The winning tickets were drawn at the surgery later that day.
The event was organised by Charlotte Higman and the team at Catherine House, who were delighted by the kindness and enthusiasm shown by everyone who took part. They were also keen to thank “the patients and staff at Catherine House for donating and taking part,” as well as the many Totnes businesses whose contributions made the raffle such a success.
Totnes Caring provides vital support to older and vulnerable people across the South Hams, helping them stay connected and independent. The funds raised will go directly toward continuing this essential community work.
Charlotte Higman, organiser and Patient Services Advisor at Catherine House, said: “I have fundraised for Totnes Caring in the past with bake sales etc and the practice manager Sheila Lamkin, who is about to retire, mentioned that she would love to wear her PJs to work before she retired - hence the idea was born!
“The raffle was in order to raise extra funds, and as you can imagine was well received and supported by the practice and patients alike. Thanks to all who supported us.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.