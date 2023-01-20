“Petes Dragons help offer support to those affected by suicide. We are choosing this charity because 5 local sisters are a part of the Lean With Leanne program and they lost their dad Thomas Herbet Staddon to suicide when he was just 47 years old. The girls Debbie, Donna, Dawn, Tina and Claire are all Kingsbridge girls and I think it would be very special for the town and surrounding areas to come together to raise money on the anniversary of his death as well as help raise awareness for others affected by suicide.”