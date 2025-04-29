Embankment Road in Kingsbridge will be closed on Wednesday, April 30, from 9.30am to 12pm to allow police to carry out advanced photography as part of an ongoing investigation.
The closure will be in place from the cemetery on Embankment Road to Bowcombe Creek Bridge.
A lane to the north of Embankment Road and Bowcombe Creek Bridge will remain open during the works, but police are advising drivers to proceed with caution due to narrow pinch points.
Motorists approaching from the west, including from Kingsbridge town centre, are advised to turn around at Warren Road, where signage will be in place. Those travelling from the east are advised to look out for signs near Noyces, and drivers of large vehicles such as HGVs are strongly advised not to attempt the diversion due to the narrow country lanes.
Residents within the closure zone will be allowed access but are asked to speak to an officer on site.
Police have also provided a basic map masterfully drawn in paint to help explain the diversion, using red to indicate closed sections and yellow for passable routes and access only.
Kingsbridge Police said: “The work will be done as quickly as it can, but please bear with us.”