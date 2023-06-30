VIP judge for the event was town mayor Cllr Andy Hutton who said:‘There are many pleasures in being the mayor, but this ‘onerous’ undertaking must have been one of the best. For three hours the mayoress and I visited some of the best eateries in Tavistock, sampling 12 different scones. It was so difficult as there were so many wonderful creations but, after scoring them all, we chose some winners.