A DEVON charity are calling on walking enthusiasts to sign up and join its lifesaving walking challenge.
Following the success of its first Heli Hike last year, Devon Air Ambulance’s fundraiser returns for 2026, with the addition of a brand new six mile route.
Starting on the South Devon coast at Bigbury on Saturday, July 4, hikers from across the country are invited to choose between walking a six mile route, 14 mile hike, or take on the ultimate 26-miler.
Walkers will take in some of Devon’s most stunning stretches of the South West Coast Path.
Beginning in Bigbury, and winding around South Devon, where they will discover stunning spots including seascapes over Burgh Island, picturesque scenes of the Avon Estuary and views of Malthouse Point.
Expect steep climbs, narrow paths, stiles and steps while every ounce of effort will be rewarded with jaw-dropping panoramic views and the knowledge and reward that they are helping to raise awareness and vital funds for a lifesaving local charity.
Last year, a team from Red Rock Electrical took part.
Matt Simmons, Managing Director said: ‘Our company had been wanting to do something to raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance for a while.
‘We heard the advert for Devon Heli Hike on the radio and thought it was the perfect opportunity.
‘A group of employees and friends took on the 26-mile hike.
‘It was a harder challenge than a lot of us expected, but the achievement outweighed all the aches and pains.
‘The event is well organised, and we thoroughly enjoyed the celebratory glass of bubbles at the finish line!’
