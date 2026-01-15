Stoke Gabriel celebrates an ancient winter tradition on Saturday January 24.
The wassail king and queen will again lead the lantern procession in Stoke Gabriel’s ‘ode to the apple.’ Known for its orchards and cider, this is a big event in the village calendar.
This year Beau Rigby will be king and Isabella Collings will be queen from Stoke Gabriel Primary School.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate the ancient apple blessing ceremony, now in its third year post-pandemic.
Hundreds will crowd around the hallowed boughs, ancient and new, in the Community Orchard.
Be prepared to parade with lanterns and hear blasts of shotguns as they scare away evil spirits, as well as awaken the trees from their winter slumber.
The Wassail Singers will be in fine tune.
Elfic the Juggler will be performing, so will local bands Linney Magic and Dr. Inc.
This year the Grimspound Morris Dancers will be strutting their stuff, expect facepainting and a barbeque.
The wassail is organised by the Friends of Stoke Gabriel Primary School who are raising money to support village children and their education.
“It’s about community and it’s an amazing tradition celebrated down the generations,” says Adam Lay, the master of ceremonies.
The word waes-hal -- or wassail -- dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and means “to be in good health.” and that’s the main aim, to hold up a bowl of mulled cider and say cheers to the apple trees, wishing them a bumper harvest.
Expect to serenade the apple trees with tuneful song, such as -- “here we come a-wassailing among the leaves so green.”
Stoke Gabriel’s economy was once rooted in vast orchards and cider production.
Such celebrations were central to its life with many people dependent on the fruits of these trees for their existence. They lived and worked among the boughs, blossoms, barrels and presses on a daily basis. Local Hunts Cider, which is 200 years old and now in its eighth generation, will also be there.
The event takes place in the village centre at 4pm.
Suggested donations of £2.50 a child, £5 an adult, £10 a family.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.