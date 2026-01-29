Wildlife experts are urging people to steer clear of a solitary female adolescent seal spotted along the South Devon Coast.
The Seal Project said the four year old named ‘Wild Grey’ is in her natural home range for part of her life cycle to feed and rest.
The charity say, this seal has been fed by people which unfortunately changes her behaviour for life and encourages her to associate people with food
Experts say that this can increase the chance of injury or even death.
The Seal Project is asking for anyone spotting her not to share her position on social media to avoid attracting crowds.
A spokesperson from The Seal Project said the seal is currently moulting and needs space to regrow her fur “Please give this wild grey seal the space she needs during her annual moult as she regrows an entirely new fur coat over a number of weeks. “This takes a lot of energy and with blood nearer the skin surface to grow a new coat she is extremely vulnerable to disturbance,” they said.
The Seal Project say she must be able to rest on land at this time and anytime spent interacting with people is a waste of precious energy.
The charity say she may even become a mum soon, as she is a sub-adult.
Experts warn they have big sharp teeth and jaws, four times more powerful than a rottweilers as well as long sharp claws for grabbing onto things and it’s best to steer well clear.
The Seal Project’s advice is to stay at least 100m away wherever possible and keep dogs on leads.
If you are concerned about her welfare or people approaching her too closely, you can ring the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Hotline 01825 765564.
If you have spotted her you can email [email protected] with her location or [email protected] with the date and time of your sighting.
