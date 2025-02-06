Alarming levels of pollution have been found in the River Dart following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Friends of the Dart (FOD) environment group.
Antibiotics, antidepressants, laxatives, blood pressure medication and painkillers were among the substances detected in the water, according to the FOD.
The grassroots charity obtained the data after months of delays, it said. The findings revealed more than 300 bacterial samples collected between 2015 and 2024.
Analysis of water samples tested at the University of York and taken in June last year at four key locations - Steamer Quay, Stoke Gabriel, Dittisham, and Warfleet Creek - identified 54 pollutants, including pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and heavy metals.
Among the other worrying items and substances found were preservatives and antiseptics from cosmetics.
Early data also suggested the presence of antimicrobial resistance genes, particularly at Steamer Quay, raising concerns about the potential spread of resistant bacteria.
Industrial chemicals known as PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), including PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFNA, were also found in the water. These ‘forever chemicals’ remain in the environment for hundreds of years or even longer as they are difficult to breakdown, and have been linked to various health risks, including cancer and liver damage.
While the concentrations would not pose an immediate risk to human health, experts have warned that continued exposure can have serious long-term consequences for wildlife and the environment.
In a statement, FOD said by-products of combustion, known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), were another major concern, as were lifestyle chemicals such as caffeine and nicotine.
Heavy metals were detected at levels below drinking water thresholds, although their ability to accumulate in wildlife “remains a significant issue”, FOD added.
The charity called on the urgent need for stronger water treatment regulations and increased accountability for polluters.
The group said it would continue to push for action “to protect the Dart from further contamination”, adding that it would share more insights at future public meetings.
Last year, a previous report from the FOD found evidence of illegal dry spills in 14 different areas along the river between 2021-2023.
In the worst incident, 15 hours of sewage was released into the river in Rattery, South Brent.
Dry spills are mostly illegal as water companies are generally only permitted to use storm overflows during heavy rain.
In January, South West Water (SWW) announced plans to spend £2.5b to clean up the environment over the next five years.
The water company said most of the investment (£764m) will go towards reducing storm overflow spills, followed by £150m to prevent nutrient pollution.
SWW is required to reduce pollution incidents by 30 per cent over the next five years.
Both the Environment Agency and SWW were asked to comment on the latest FOD findings.