The crew at Hope Cove Watersports spotted something truly unusual in the sea – a deer.
Afterwards, they learned that the deer had been chased by a dog and, in a desperate attempt to escape, jumped off the cliffs.
Miraculously, the deer was unharmed.
They would like to remind everyone to keep dogs under control when walking on the cliffs and farmland, as wildlife can be easily stressed or injured in such situations.
It is thought to have been a Roe Deer which is the most common native deer in Devon.
They are smaller and more slender than red deer and have a characteristic black nose and white chin.