A new water testing gadget could be a game-changer for communities fed up with murky rivers and murkier excuses. Developed by MolEndoTech, a University of Plymouth spinout, the kit delivers bacteria readings in just 15 minutes — a dramatic improvement on the Environment Agency’s 48-hour turnaround.
Demonstrated alongside MP Caroline Voaden, the portable test detects any bacteria lurking in the water., not just the usual E. coli and intestinal enterococci.
MolEndoTech CEO Rui Andres says it’s time regulators stopped whitewashing the scale of the problem.
“Waterborne bacteria could be the next big pandemic in humans,” he warns.
Hospital admissions in England for waterborne diseases have jumped by up to 60%, with most cases linked to Salmonella and Leptospirosis. Yet the Environment Agency’s current tests only respond to faecal bacteria, potentially missing pathogens like Pseudomonas aeruginosa — a nasty bug known to cause pneumonia, UTIs, and wound infections.
“There are samples showing low E. coli but dangerously high levels of other pathogens,” Andres adds.
Prevention, he argues, is the best defence. Quick, accessible water testing not only empowers communities but could prevent prolonged water closures and better protect public health.
And at £25 for a kit (including VAT) and £200 for a reusable incubator, the cost may be palatable for campaign groups and cautious swimmers alike. The kits are already being considered by Surfers Against Sewage and Friends of the Dart, with results uploaded directly to an app for public viewing.
Caroline Voaden MP seemed delighted by the potential for grassroots action:
“I love the idea of our communities being able to take back control,” she said. “People feel powerless about the state of the rivers, and about rising bills.”
So far, South West Water has not officially backed the initiative, though MolEndoTech says talks are “in the framework”. Whether the region’s biggest water provider joins the movement remains to be seen.
In the meantime, the public can get involved directly — kits are available to order from the MolEndoTech website.