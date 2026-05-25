Totnes Ukulele Festival (Tuke Fest) returns between June 11and 14 with 30 plus acts, busking across town, Uke Jams, singing and playing workshops, a Uke traders market and uke Community driven ‘Devon Ukulele Proms’.
It brings four days of music‑making, workshops, performances and ukulele community celebration to venues across Totnes.
In its third year, from seasoned players to complete beginners, the Totnes Ukulele Festival welcomes everyone for a long weekend of strumming, singing and shared musical fun.
The 2026 programme features Uke Cabaret, the Devon Ukulele Proms, hands‑on workshops, street performances, and the festival’s signature Mass Strum & Sing‑Alongs, which brings players together.
The festival is run by a dedicated team of local volunteers and musicians from the not-for-profit community group that is Totnes Ukulele Kollective
Highlights include Headline Ukulele Cabaret -evening performances from leading ukulele artists and bands from across the UK including last years Glastonbury performers Samantics, Plastic Jeezus. andnthe International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common led by Sam Brown (of ‘Stop!’ fame).
There’s a Street Music Trail — with Pop‑up busking performances throughout Totnes’ Fore & High Streets on Saturday morning, Mass Strum & Sing‑Alongs — A joyful community tradition where Tuke Festrers play with their act/group or as a mass of players indoors and out and a Uke Traders Market – two large ukulele retailers will be setting up pop-up stalls during the Festival
Festival Director, Nick Balsdon said: “Totnes has always been a place where creativity thrives, and the ukulele embodies that spirit perfectly.
“This year’s festival is our most ambitious yet, with more workshops, more performances and more opportunities for Tuke Festers to get involved by playing along.”
In 2026 the Festival is raising money for the Turning Tides Project, which works in the town to create ‘equal access to music, the arts & life’, by raffling a ukulele over the course of the weekend.
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