A petition has been launched calling on Devon County Council to take immediate action to open a footpath that leads to Lighthouse Beach, Kingswear.
Kingswear Parish Council is asking for public access to be restored to the much loved beach, which has provided a safe bathing area for local residents for over 150 years.
Parish Council chairman Cllr Jonathan Hawkins said: “Lighthouse Beach is a community asset, not a luxury.
“It is an essential part of Kingswear’s heritage, natural environment and community life for residents, visitors, walkers , swimmers and other users of the River Dart.
“For generations, it has been where children have learned to swim, where friends and families spend their time and where the village meets the river.”
After years of effort, public access was finally restored in 2025 when the obstructions were cleared, but due to damage sustained over the winter, the beach has once again closed and is expected to remain that way for most of the summer.
Cllr Hawkins said for many years, access to the beach has been obstructed and blocked through a combination of disrepair and damage.
“Local residents and community groups consistently raise concerns regarding damage to access infrastructure, delays in repairs, confusion and a lack of clear communication and accountability.
“This cycle of reopening and closure had caused deep distress and frustration within the community.”
Now with the opening of the King Charles III England Coastal Path, together with established coastal access rights, the community believed that unambiguous and lasting public access would finally be maintained.
The petition hopes to reach 500 signatures and is calling on Devon County Council to deliver a permanent solution by publishing a repair plan for reinstatement.
Cllr Hawkins said residents had shown patience, persistence and good will for many years.
“We call on Julian Brazil representing Devon County Council to demonstrate the same by committing to a plan to secure safe, lawful and reliable public access to Lighthouse Beach for current and future generations,” he added.
The petition can be signed at
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