SOS Band delivered an absolute standout performance in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, taking to the stage with a bold original rock track that impressed the judges and live audience.
The progressive rock four-piece first caught attention during their audition in 2025, when they performed a rock cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by the Backstreet Boys. Their performance earned strong praise from the judges and secured them a place in the next stage of the competition, as the field was narrowed from hundreds of applicants to just 40 acts.
Ahead of the semi-final, frontman Joshua Vaughan, known as JV, promised a “memorable performance” for viewers.
The band performed their original song Monsters, showcasing their own material on the national stage.
Judge Simon Cowell praised the decision to perform original music, saying: “You did make the right decision; the song was pretty good. You have chemistry together, and it takes guts.”
Although the band sadly did not make the live final, we doubt we’ve seen the last of them and wish them all the best on their future musical journey.
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