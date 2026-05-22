Devon and Cornwall Police say planned gatherings involving young people have been arranged in locations across South Devon today.
While the majority are good natured and people no doubt want to make the best of the good bank holiday weather, there have been recent incidents involving large groups of young people which have led to antisocial behaviour and community disruption.
In response to those events and today’s information, police officers will be carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in known areas and will utilise such powers as Section 35 dispersal orders if considered appropriate.
These orders give officers enhanced powers to prevent antisocial behaviour, reduce disruption and keep the public safe.
What this means:
Officers can direct individuals or groups to leave the area immediately.
Those directed must not return within the specified time period.
Failure to comply is a criminal offence and may result in arrest.
Anyone under the age of 16 may be taken home or to a place of safety.
Police add that robust action will be taken where necessary.
Devon and Cornwall Police thank the community for their continued support and encourage anyone with concerns to contact them via the Force website: https://orlo.uk/QLbqq or by telephone on 101, quoting log 418 of May 22.
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