South Devon Players Theatre & Film Company present The Scarlet Pimpernel, on Saturday, July 11 at 7.30pm at Stokenham Village Hall.
It is an engaging drama of disguise, adventure and conspiracy set between London and Paris during the height of the French Revolution in 1792 based on the novel by Baroness Orczy.
It combines drama with humour, escapism and suspense.
The production is suitable for all ages.
The South Devon Players are an internationally award winning, inclusive, intergenerational Brixham theatre and film team, founded and led by Laura Jury, an autistic woman of colour, in 2005, who remains as the head of the organisation.
They were founded in 2005 as an unincorporated community group.
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