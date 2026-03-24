South Hams District Council (SHDC) has published the results of the Totnes Community Economic Plan (CEP) consultation, following engagement with local businesses and organisations between May and August 2025.
Over the last six months, the Totnes CEP steering group has reviewed consultation feedback and identified the key outcomes and topics prioritised by the Totnes and Dartington business and organisation community.
The Totnes Community Economic Plan was led by the District Council, working closely with Totnes Town Council.
This collaborative effort was supported by a steering group comprised of local business owners, community organisations, and residents all volunteering their time regularly.
This Plan builds on the foundations of the Totnes Neighbourhood Plan, adopted in November 2023, taking a focused look at economic resilience, employment, transport, skills and sustainability.
Following analysis of the consultation data, Totnes CEP has entered its delivery phase.
The consultation highlighted several priorities and challenges for local businesses, including:
Marketing and business development: stronger support with marketing and fundraising.
Business forum: interest in training, events and networking opportunities.
Digital connectivity: improved infrastructure in some areas to support efficiency and customer service.
Traffic and transport: improved access for those walking, wheeling and cycling across the town.
Cllr John Birch, SHDC’s Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “The Community Economic Plan is about listening carefully to the people who power Totnes’ economy day in, day out.
“By publishing the consultation results, we’re making sure the evidence is transparent and shared, so that businesses, community partners and councils can work together on clear priorities, whether that’s strengthening local networks, improving connectivity or supporting sustainable growth.”
Work will now continue to develop the draft economic plan, with ongoing collaboration between SHDC, Totnes Town Council and the Totnes CEP steering group to monitor progress and align delivery with available grant funding and investment opportunities.
Totnes Town Council’s, Cllr Nick Roberts, said: “"The CEP consultation was a great opportunity for TTC to hear directly from businesses and voluntary organisations.
“TTC has undertaken community consultations previously, but this process has allowed us to specifically hear what the benefits and challenges of running a business in Totnes and Dartington are.
“We visited high street shops, industrial estates and had stands in the civic square market. Many of the stories we heard were very positive, but clearly there are factors which negatively impact our businesses.
“Through the CEP we aim to understand and address some of these factors.”
The CEP is intended to build on Totnes’ strengths as a place where people want to live, work and visit, while helping the town prepare for future economic and environmental challenges.
The published results provide a clear evidence base to support funding bids, partnership working and community-led initiatives—helping Totnes to attract investment and deliver the projects that matter most to the business community.
The full results and ongoing updates can be viewed on the My Totnes Commonplace platform, where the community can continue to track progress and see how ideas are being turned into action: https://mytotnes.commonplace.is
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.