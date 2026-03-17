South Hams District Council is inviting residents to have their say on the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan for conservation areas in Dartmouth and Totnes.
The existing conservation areas in the two towns are currently being reviewed by the council, and they are seeking the views of local people and groups on the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plans for them.
Conservation areas are areas of specific architectural and historical interest deemed worthy of preservation or enhancement.
Cllr David Hancock, South Hams’s Executive Member for Planning, said: “Our historic towns and villages have provided the fabric of our communities for many hundreds of years and are renowned for their character. But beyond this historic legacy, they are also living places, home to families, businesses, and many other organisations and individuals seeking to thrive in the present.
“This is why we are keen to seek your views on how we can both protect our history while ensuring that our towns remain vibrant places long into the future.
“Dartmouth has a long and proud history. The first settlements in the area date from the Middle Ages, but today the town centre is Dartmouth’s historic heart, with prominent areas including The Butterwalk, Duke Street and The Quay that give the town an identity all of its own.
“Totnes has a storied past of its own, dating back to Anglo-Saxon times when it was founded as a fortified town by the Saxon King Edward to defend England’s southern kingdoms against the Danes.
“With so many centuries of history, both towns are rich in a character that is unique and worth preserving.
“We want to get genuine feedback about the proposals. Are the boundaries in the right places? Now is the time to have your say.”
The consultations run from Monday, March 16, until Sunday, April 26.
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